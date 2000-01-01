Equitile Resilience Feeder A GBP Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History0.00%
- 3 Year sharpe0.98
- 3 Year alpha-3.52
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkN/A
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.89%
- Sector-
- Manager GroupEquitile Investment
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00BDD1KW29
Investment Strategy
The Sub-Fund aims to generate capital growth by investing not less than 85 per cent. of its Scheme Property in Equitile Resilience Fund (the "Master Fund"), a sub-fund of Equitile Investments ACS, an authorised contractual scheme constituted as a co-ownership scheme and authorised by the FCA. The Master Fund aims to deliver capital growth by investing in the equities of resilient companies, meaning those assessed as being well-managed, conservatively financed and benefiting from strong corporate governance.