Investment Strategy

The Sub-Fund aims to generate capital growth by investing not less than 85 per cent. of its Scheme Property in Equitile Resilience Fund (the "Master Fund"), a sub-fund of Equitile Investments ACS, an authorised contractual scheme constituted as a co-ownership scheme and authorised by the FCA. The Master Fund aims to deliver capital growth by investing in the equities of resilient companies, meaning those assessed as being well-managed, conservatively financed and benefiting from strong corporate governance.