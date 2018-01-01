ES AllianceBernst Europe Ex UK I GBP Acc fund price, performance, charts and research

Fund
Europe Excluding UK
NAV Price
-
Chg
-
-
Updated: -
This stock can be held in:
Fund Info
accumulation
Equity Trustees
United Kingdom
GB00BJMHLK84
MSCI Europe Ex UK NR GBP
Open Ended Investment Company
Investment Strategy
To achieve an increase in the value of its investment over a rolling 5 year period after the deduction of all fees through an actively managed, diversified portfolio of shares in European (excluding UK) companies. The Sub-Fund seeks to meet its investment objective by investing at least 80% of the Sub-Fund's total value in shares of European (excluding UK) companies.
Loading Comparison
Latest News
Currently there are no news & analysis articles for this instrument. Visit our news hub for the latest investment news from ii and Alliance News