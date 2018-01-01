ES AllianceBernst Sust US I GBP Acc fund price, performance, charts and research

Interactive Investor
ES AllianceBernst Sust US I GBP Acc

Fund

North America

This stock can be held in:

SIPP

ISA

JISA

Trading Account

Fund Info

Distribution Type

accumulation

Manager Group

Equity Trustees

Domicile

United Kingdom

ISIN

GB00BL4SFB26

Benchmark

S&P 500 TR GBP

Legal Structure

Open Ended Investment Company

Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to achieve an increase in the value of its investment over a rolling 5 year period after the deduction of all fees, through an actively managed, diversified portfolio of shares in US companies that the Investment Manager has identified as positively contributing to sustainable investment themes derived from the UN Sustainable Development Goals. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of the Fund's total value in shares of US companies that that the Investment Manager has identified as positively contributing to environmentally or socially orientated investment themes (the ‘sustainable investment themes’) derived from the UN Sustainable Development Goals ("SDGs").

