ES AllianceBernst Sust US I GBP Acc fund price, performance, charts and research

ES AllianceBernst Sust US I GBP Acc
Fund
North America
accumulation
Equity Trustees
United Kingdom
GB00BL4SFB26
S&P 500 TR GBP
Open Ended Investment Company
Investment Strategy
The Fund aims to achieve an increase in the value of its investment over a rolling 5 year period after the deduction of all fees, through an actively managed, diversified portfolio of shares in US companies that the Investment Manager has identified as positively contributing to sustainable investment themes derived from the UN Sustainable Development Goals. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of the Fund's total value in shares of US companies that that the Investment Manager has identified as positively contributing to environmentally or socially orientated investment themes (the ‘sustainable investment themes’) derived from the UN Sustainable Development Goals ("SDGs").
