ES AllianceBernstein Eurp Ex UKEqIGBPAcc
Fund Info
- Yield History-
- 3 Year sharpe-
- 3 Year alpha-
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkMSCI Europe Ex UK NR EUR
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.80%
- SectorEurope Excluding UK
- Manager GroupEquity Trustees
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00BJMHLK84
Investment Strategy
To achieve long term capital growth through an actively managed, diversified portfolio of European (excluding UK) equity securities.