ES AllianceBernstein Low Vol GlEqIGBPAcc fund price, performance, charts and research

Investment Strategy

To achieve an increase in the value of its investment over a rolling 5 year period after the deduction of all fees, while aiming to have lower volatility than the broad global equity market, as represented by the MSCI World Index and reduce losses when global equity markets decline, through an actively managed, diversified portfolio of shares in global companies. The Sub-Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of the Sub-Fund's total value in shares of global companies.