Fund Info
- Yield History-
- 3 Year sharpe-
- 3 Year alpha-
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkS&P 500 TR GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.80%
- IA SectorNorth America
- Manager GroupEquity Trustees
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00BL4SFB26
Investment Strategy
To achieve an increase in the value of its investment over a rolling 5 year period after the deduction of all fees, through an actively managed, diversified portfolio of shares in US companies positively exposed to environmentally or socially oriented investment themes derived from the UN Sustainable Development Goals. The Sub-Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of the sub-fund's total value in shares of US companies that are positively exposed to environmentally or socially orientated investment themes derived from the UN Sustainable Development Golas.