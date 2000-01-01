Investment Strategy

To achieve an increase in the value of its investment over a rolling 5 year period after the deduction of all fees, through an actively managed, concentrated, high conviction portfolio of shares in US companies. The Sub-Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of the Sub-Fund's total value in shares of US companies. Investment can be direct, or indirect, in shares (including common and preference shares), rights for shares, warrants, and depositary receipts (securities issued by banks that represent company shares). Indirect exposure may be achieved through investment in Collective Investment Schemes.