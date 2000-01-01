ES Ardevora UK Income Instl Net Inc

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History4.44%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.46
  • 3 Year alpha-1.91
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkFTSE AllSh TR GBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  Fund Size (month end)
  • OCF1.23%
  • SectorUK Equity Income
  • Manager GroupEquity Trustees
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B78H6035

Investment Strategy

The Investment objective of the Sub-fund is to achieve income and long-term capital appreciation with a bias towards income.

