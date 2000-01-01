ES Baker Steel Gold&Precious Mtls B Acc

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History-
  • 3 Year sharpe0.19
  • 3 Year alpha-12.1
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkEMIX Global Mining Global Gold TR USD
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF4.34%
  • IA SectorSpecialist
  • Manager GroupEquity Trustees
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00BNGMZG14

Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the Company is to achieve capital growth. The Company will seek to achieve its objective of capital growth through investing at least 70% in equity securities that have direct underlying Gold and/or precious metals exposure or through companies worldwide whose core business is involved in the mining, refining, production and marketing of Gold and/or precious metals.

