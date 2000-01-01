ES Gold and Precious Metals B Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History0.00%
- 3 Year sharpe-0.32
- 3 Year alpha-11.94
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkNot Benchmarked
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF3.85%
- SectorSpecialist
- Manager GroupEquity Trustees
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00BNGMZG14
Investment Strategy
The investment objective of the Company is to achieve capital growth. The Company will seek to achieve its objective of capital growth through investing at least 70% in equity securities that have direct underlying Gold and/or precious metals exposure or through companies worldwide whose core business is involved in the mining, refining, production and marketing of Gold and/or precious metals.