ES Investec Wealth & Inv Bal A GBP Acc fund price, performance, charts and research

Investment Strategy

The Fund objective is to achieve a positive total return (income and capital growth) over a rolling five year period, after the deduction of all fees, whilst targeting volatility (i.e. the degree of fluctuation of the value of the assets) of its portfolio of between 55% and 65% of the volatility of the FTSE All Share Index over the same rolling five year period. The Fund aims to achieve its investment objective by investing between 45% and 75% in equities such as company shares (which may include property companies such as REITs).