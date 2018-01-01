ES Investec Wealth & Inv Caut A GBP Acc fund price, performance, charts and research

Investment Strategy

The Fund objective is to achieve a positive total return (income and capital growth) over a rolling three year period, after the deduction of all fees, whilst targeting volatility (i.e. the degree of fluctuation of the value of the assets) of its portfolio of between 40% and 50% of the volatility of the FTSE All Share Index over the same rolling three year period. The Fund aims to achieve its investment objective by investing between 25% and 50% of its value in fixed interest securities such as Government and Corporate bonds and between 20% and 50% in equities such as company shares (which may include property companies such as REITs).