ES Investec Wealth & Inv Inc A GBP Inc fund price, performance, charts and research

Investment Strategy

The Fund objective is to primarily achieve a return in the form of income over a rolling five year period, after the deduction of all fees. The Fund also aims to achieve a positive total return (income and capital growth over the same rolling five year period, after the deduction of all fees. These objectives are combined with targeting volatility (i.e. the degree of fluctuation of the value of the assets of its portfolio of between 55% and 65% of the volatility of the FTSE All Share Index over the same rolling five year period. The Fund aims to achieve its investment objective by investing between 35% and 70% in equities such as company shares (which may include property companies such as REITs).