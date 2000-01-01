ES R&M Dynamic Asset Allocation Cl B Acc

  • Yield History0.70%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.69
  • 3 Year alpha-0.72
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • Benchmark3 month LIBOR +4%
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.90%
  • SectorMixed Investment 20-60% Shares
  • Manager GroupEquity Trustees
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00BLZH7L20

Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to achieve a return of 4% per annum in excess of cash based on the 3 month sterling LIBOR interest rate. There can be no guarantee that the investment objective of the Fund will be achieved over a 12 month period or any other period and your investment is at risk. The Fund will have a dynamic asset allocation to suit the prevailing investment conditions and to take advantage of perceived investment opportunities identified.

