ES R&M Dynamic Asset Allocation Cl B Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History0.70%
- 3 Year sharpe0.69
- 3 Year alpha-0.72
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- Benchmark3 month LIBOR +4%
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.90%
- SectorMixed Investment 20-60% Shares
- Manager GroupEquity Trustees
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00BLZH7L20
Investment Strategy
The Fund aims to achieve a return of 4% per annum in excess of cash based on the 3 month sterling LIBOR interest rate. There can be no guarantee that the investment objective of the Fund will be achieved over a 12 month period or any other period and your investment is at risk. The Fund will have a dynamic asset allocation to suit the prevailing investment conditions and to take advantage of perceived investment opportunities identified.