ES R&M European B GBP Acc fund price, performance, charts and research

Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the Fund is to achieve a return (income and growth in the value of your investment (known as “capital growth)) over a rolling period of at least five years, by investing in a core concentrated portfolio of shares of European companies (typically numbering between 30 and 50). A rolling period of at least five years has been chosen because it is broadly similar to the length of an average business cycle (as defined in the investment policy). The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its value in shares of European companies which are domiciled, incorporated, or have significant operations in Europe (excluding the UK). Investment can be direct, or indirect, in shares (including common and preference shares), rights for shares, warrants, depositary receipts (securities issued by banks that represent company shares), investment trusts (including REITS) and collective investment schemes.