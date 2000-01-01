ES R&M Global High Alpha Fund B Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History1.39%
- 3 Year sharpe0.61
- 3 Year alpha-4.98
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkMSCI ACWI NR USD
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.94%
- SectorGlobal
- Manager GroupEquity Trustees
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00BZB1R490
Investment Strategy
The investment objective of the Fund is to achieve capital growth. The Fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing primarily in global equities (meaning the shares of companies established or listed anywhere in the world). The equities selected will be those that are believed, by the investment manager, to offer the prospect of superior long term growth. The Fund seeks to outperform the market over the medium term.