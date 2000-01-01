Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the Fund is to grow the value of your investment (known as “capital growth”) in excess of the MSCI All Country World Index (ACWI) Net Total Return (the “Benchmark”) over a rolling 5 year period, after the deduction of all fees. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its value in shares of global companies (including Emerging Markets). Investment can be direct, or indirect, in shares (including common and preference shares and units combining common and preference shares), rights for shares, warrants, depositary receipts (securities issued by banks that represent company shares), investment trusts (including REITS) and collective investment schemes.