ES R&M Global Recovery Fund B Inc
Fund Info
- Yield History1.17%
- 3 Year sharpe0.57
- 3 Year alpha-5.46
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkMSCI ACWI NR USD
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF1.16%
- SectorGlobal
- Manager GroupEquity Trustees
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B9428D30
Investment Strategy
The investment objective of the Fund is to achieve capital growth. The Fund will achieve its investment objective through investing in a portfolio which will primarily consist of international equities that the investment manager believes will benefit from a recovery in company profitability over the medium and longer term. The Fund will not be restricted by reference to a benchmark, territory, sector constraints or company size.