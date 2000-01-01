ES R&M Global Recovery Fund B Inc

Fund Info

  • Yield History1.17%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.57
  • 3 Year alpha-5.46
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkMSCI ACWI NR USD
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF1.16%
  • SectorGlobal
  • Manager GroupEquity Trustees
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B9428D30

Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the Fund is to achieve capital growth. The Fund will achieve its investment objective through investing in a portfolio which will primarily consist of international equities that the investment manager believes will benefit from a recovery in company profitability over the medium and longer term. The Fund will not be restricted by reference to a benchmark, territory, sector constraints or company size.

