Investment Strategy

To grow the value of your investment (known as "capital growth") in excess of the MSCI United Kingdom Investable Market Index (IMI) Net Total Return (the "Benchmark") over a rolling 5 year period, after the deduction of all fees. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 60% of its value in shares of UK companies (companies which are domiciled, incorporated, or have significant operations in the UK). In addition, up to 20% of the fund may be invested in shares of companies which are not UK companies but which, at the time of investment, are listed in the UK and up to a further 20% of the fund may be invested in shares of overseas companies.