ES R&M UK Dynamic Equity Fund B Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History2.70%
- 3 Year sharpe0.58
- 3 Year alpha-0.8
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkMSCI UK IMI NR LCL
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.91%
- SectorUK All Companies
- Manager GroupEquity Trustees
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B7H1R583
Investment Strategy
To grow the value of your investment (known as "capital growth") in excess of the MSCI United Kingdom Investable Market Index (IMI) Net Total Return (the "Benchmark") over a rolling 5 year period, after the deduction of all fees. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 60% of its value in shares of UK companies (companies which are domiciled, incorporated, or have significant operations in the UK). In addition, up to 20% of the fund may be invested in shares of companies which are not UK companies but which, at the time of investment, are listed in the UK and up to a further 20% of the fund may be invested in shares of overseas companies.