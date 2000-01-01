ES R&M UK Equity High Alpha Fund B Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History3.02%
- 3 Year sharpe0.68
- 3 Year alpha0.27
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkMSCI UK IMI NR LCL
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.87%
- SectorUK All Companies
- Manager GroupEquity Trustees
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B3D79W34
Investment Strategy
The investment objective of the Fund is to achieve capital growth. The Fund will achieve its investment objective by investing in a focussed portfolio of investments which shall primarily consist of UK equities which offer the prospect of superior long term growth. For these purposes UK equities includes, but is not limited to, equities listed in the UK, equities of companies domiciled in the UK and equities of companies which have substantial operating activities in the UK.