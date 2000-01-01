Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the Fund is to (a) generate an average annual income above the dividend yield of the Benchmark over a rolling 3 year period; and (b) achieve a total return (income and growth in the value of your investments (known as “capital growth”)) above the total return of the Benchmark over a rolling 5 year period, after the deduction of all fees. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 60% of its value in shares of UK companies (companies which are domiciled, incorporated, or have significant operations in the UK). Investment can be direct, or indirect, in shares (including common and preference shares), rights for shares, warrants, depositary receipts (securities issued by banks that represent company shares), investment trusts (including REITS) and collective investment schemes.