ES R&M UK Equity Income Fund B Inc
Fund Info
- Yield History4.85%
- 3 Year sharpe0.49
- 3 Year alpha-1.62
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkMSCI UK IMI NR LCL
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.88%
- SectorUK Equity Income
- Manager GroupEquity Trustees
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B3KQG447
Investment Strategy
The investment objective of the Fund is to generate a rising level of income combined with the potential for capital growth. The Fund will achieve its investment objective through investing in a portfolio which shall primarily consist of UK equities, however, it may also invest in other instruments such as government gilts, corporate fixed income securities and convertibles.