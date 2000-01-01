ES R&M UK Equity Income Fund B Inc

  • Yield History4.85%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.49
  • 3 Year alpha-1.62
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkMSCI UK IMI NR LCL
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.88%
  • SectorUK Equity Income
  • Manager GroupEquity Trustees
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B3KQG447

Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the Fund is to generate a rising level of income combined with the potential for capital growth. The Fund will achieve its investment objective through investing in a portfolio which shall primarily consist of UK equities, however, it may also invest in other instruments such as government gilts, corporate fixed income securities and convertibles.

