ES R&M UK Equity Smaller Coms Fd B Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History1.57%
- 3 Year sharpe0.70
- 3 Year alpha3.7
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkNumis SC Plus AIM Ex Invt Com TR GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.85%
- SectorUK Smaller Companies
- Manager GroupEquity Trustees
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B1DSZS09
Investment Strategy
To grow the value of your investment (known as "capital growth") in excess of the Numis Smaller Companies + AIM Excluding Investment Companies Index Net Total Return (the "Benchmark") over a rolling 5 year period, after the deduction of all fees. The fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its value in shares of the smallest 10% of companies in the UK stock market in terms of market capitalisation. Up to 20% of the fund may be invested shares of companies of any size and anywhere in the world (including the UK and excluding emerging markets), collective investment schemes and cash.