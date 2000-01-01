ES R&M UK Equity Smaller Coms Fd B Acc

  • Yield History1.57%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.70
  • 3 Year alpha3.7
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkNumis SC Plus AIM Ex Invt Com TR GBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.85%
  • SectorUK Smaller Companies
  • Manager GroupEquity Trustees
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B1DSZS09

Investment Strategy

To grow the value of your investment (known as "capital growth") in excess of the Numis Smaller Companies + AIM Excluding Investment Companies Index Net Total Return (the "Benchmark") over a rolling 5 year period, after the deduction of all fees. The fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its value in shares of the smallest 10% of companies in the UK stock market in terms of market capitalisation. Up to 20% of the fund may be invested shares of companies of any size and anywhere in the world (including the UK and excluding emerging markets), collective investment schemes and cash.

