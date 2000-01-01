Investment Strategy

To grow the value of your investment (known as "capital growth") in excess of the Numis Smaller Companies + AIM Excluding Investment Companies Index Net Total Return (the "Benchmark") over a rolling 5 year period, after the deduction of all fees. The fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its value in shares of the smallest 10% of companies in the UK stock market in terms of market capitalisation. Up to 20% of the fund may be invested shares of companies of any size and anywhere in the world (including the UK and excluding emerging markets), collective investment schemes and cash.