Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the Fund is to grow the value of your investment (known as “capital growth”) in excess of the MSCI United Kingdom Investable Market Index (IMI) Net Total Return (the “Benchmark”) over a rolling 5 year period, after the deduction of all fees. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 60% of its value in shares of UK companies (companies which are domiciled, incorporated, or have significant operations in the UK). Investment can be direct, or indirect, in shares (including common and preference shares), rights for shares, warrants, depositary receipts (securities issued by banks that represent company shares), investment trusts (including REITS) and collective investment schemes.