Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the Fund is to achieve capital growth. The Fund will achieve its investment objective through investing in a portfolio which will primarily consist of UK equities that meet the manager's recovery criteria of a turnaround in company profitability over the longer term. The Fund will not be restricted by reference to a benchmark, sector constraints or company size. For these purposes UK equities includes, but are not limited to, equities listed in the UK, equities of companies domiciled in the UK and equities of companies which have substantial operating activities in the UK.