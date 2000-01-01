ES Share Centre Multi Manager Gr A Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History0.89%
- 3 Year sharpe0.34
- 3 Year alpha1.39
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkIA Flexible Investments
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF1.55%
- IA SectorFlexible Investment
- Manager GroupEquity Trustees
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B2NLM962
Investment Strategy
The Sub-Fund aims to provide capital growth. The Sub-Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its value in a portfolio of collective investment schemes (CIS'), which includes Open Ended Investment Companies (OEICs), Unit Trusts, Investment Trusts and Exchange Traded Products (ETPs).