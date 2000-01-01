ES Share Centre Multi Manager Gr A Acc

Fund
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History0.89%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.34
  • 3 Year alpha1.39
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkIA Flexible Investments
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF1.55%
  • IA SectorFlexible Investment
  • Manager GroupEquity Trustees
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B2NLM962

Investment Strategy

The Sub-Fund aims to provide capital growth. The Sub-Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its value in a portfolio of collective investment schemes (CIS'), which includes Open Ended Investment Companies (OEICs), Unit Trusts, Investment Trusts and Exchange Traded Products (ETPs).

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .