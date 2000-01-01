ES Share Centre Multi Manager Inc A Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History2.03%
- 3 Year sharpe0.30
- 3 Year alpha-2.51
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkIA Mixed Investment 20-60%Shares
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF1.67%
- IA SectorMixed Investment 20-60% Shares
- Manager GroupEquity Trustees
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00BZCN7R70
Investment Strategy
The Sub-Fund aims to provide investors with a combination of income, which is equal to or more than 2% above the official Bank of England base rate after the deduction of all fees over a rolling 12 month period, (the "Benchmark"). The fund may also generate capital growth for its investors.