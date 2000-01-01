ES Share Centre Multi Manager Inc A Inc

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History2.39%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.20
  • 3 Year alpha-1.71
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkIA Mixed Investment 20-60%Shares
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF1.67%
  • IA SectorMixed Investment 20-60% Shares
  • Manager GroupEquity Trustees
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B2NLM749

Investment Strategy

The Sub-Fund aims to provide investors with a combination of income, which is equal to or more than 2% above the official Bank of England base rate after the deduction of all fees over a rolling 12 month period, (the "Benchmark"). The fund may also generate capital growth for its investors.

Latest news

