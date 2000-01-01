ES Share Centre Multi Mgr Gr&Inc A Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History1.38%
- 3 Year sharpe0.32
- 3 Year alpha-1.29
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkIA Mixed Invest 40 - 85% Shares
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)
- OCF1.53%
- IA SectorMixed Investment 40-85% Shares
- Manager GroupEquity Trustees
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00BZCN7S87
Investment Strategy
The Sub-Fund aims to provide investors with a combination of income, which is equal to or more than 1% above the official Bank of England base rate after the deduction of all fees over a rolling 12 month period, (the "Benchmark") and capital growth.