Evelyn Growth Clean GBP Dist fund price, performance, charts and research

Fund
Fund Size
-
Yield History
-
Ongoing Charge (OCF)
-
3 Years Sharpe
-
3 Years Alpha
-
52w Low / High
- / -
NAV Price
-
Chg
-
-
Updated: -
Loading...
Fund Size
-
Yield History
-
Ongoing Charge (OCF)
-
3 Years Sharpe
-
3 Years Alpha
-
52w Low / High
- / -
This stock can be held in:
Fund Info
Distribution Type
income
Manager Group
KBA Consulting
Domicile
Ireland
ISIN
IE00BYX8KS63
Benchmark
N/A
Legal Structure
Open Ended Investment Company
Investment Strategy
The aim of the Fund is to achieve, over the long term, an investment return of capital growth. The Fund intends to invest in a range of assets through investing in professionally managed collective investment schemes (CIS) subject to the Investment Restrictions in the Prospectus unless otherwise stated in this Supplement.
Regulatory Documents
Loading...
Loading Comparison
Latest News
Currently there are no news & analysis articles for this instrument. Visit our news hub for the latest investment news from ii and Alliance News