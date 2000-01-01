F&C Global Bond 2 Acc

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History1.04%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.48
  • 3 Year alpha0.11
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkBBgBarc Gbl Agg Tr Ma ex Jap Hdg GBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.54%
  • SectorGlobal Bonds
  • Manager GroupBMO
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B603W372

Investment Strategy

The Fund invests in an international portfolio of interest-bearing securities, including those issued or backed by the UK Government. There is no specific income objective.

Latest news

