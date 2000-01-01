F&C Global Bond 2 Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History1.04%
- 3 Year sharpe0.48
- 3 Year alpha0.11
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkBBgBarc Gbl Agg Tr Ma ex Jap Hdg GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.54%
- SectorGlobal Bonds
- Manager GroupBMO
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B603W372
Investment Strategy
The Fund invests in an international portfolio of interest-bearing securities, including those issued or backed by the UK Government. There is no specific income objective.