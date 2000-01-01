F&C Global Emerging Markets C GBP Inc

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History0.00%
  • 3 Year sharpe-
  • 3 Year alpha-
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkMSCI EM GR USD
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF1.74%
  • Sector-
  • Manager GroupBMO
  • DomicileIreland
  • ISINIE00BYYCCQ94

Investment Strategy

The fund is a global emerging markets fund which aims to achieve capital appreciation through investment primarily in global emerging markets countries.

Latest news

