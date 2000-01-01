Investment Strategy

The Fund will seek to achieve its objective primarily by investing in a diversified portfolio of debt securities and may take both long positions and / or (through the use of FDIs) generate Synthetic Short Exposure. The debt securities in which the Fund may invest includes bonds (which may be issued by corporations and / or public institutions and which may be fixed and/or floating rate bonds, rated and/or unrated bonds, investment grade bonds and/or Below Investment Grade Bonds, Convertible Debt Securities, Amortising Bonds and / or Defaulted Bonds) and money market instruments (including commercial bank loans which constitute money market instruments, bills of exchange, call accounts, notice accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial paper, asset-backed commercial paper, floating rate notes, short-term mortgage and asset-backed securities).