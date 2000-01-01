Federated Hermes Asia exJpn Eq F GBP Acc

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History-
  • 3 Year sharpe-0.05
  • 3 Year alpha-4.13
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkMSCI AC Asia Ex JPN IMI NR LCL
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.83%
  • IA SectorAsia Pacific Excluding Japan
  • Manager GroupHermes Fund Managers
  • DomicileIreland
  • ISINIE00B8449Z10

Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the Fund is to achieve long-term capital appreciation by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity securities and equity related securities (such a global depository receipts and American depository receipts) issued by companies in or deriving substantial revenues from emerging countries within the Asia ex-Japan region.

Latest news

