Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the fund is to achieve long-term capital appreciation by investing primarily in a diversified portfolio of equity securities and equity related securities with a European bias (including Russia and turkey) quoted or traded on regulated markets. The Investment Manager will seek to invest in companies with accelerating levels of income and cash flow that can demonstrate sustainable growth over the long term. Independent research is undertaken in order to identify companies and industries undergoing fundamental change that are not recognised by other investors in the market. The key criteria used in company and industry level analysis are franchise value, balance sheet strength, valuation levels and forces for change.