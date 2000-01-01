Federated Hermes Glb Em Mkts F USD Acc

Fund Info

  • Yield History-
  • 3 Year sharpe0.65
  • 3 Year alpha2.23
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkMSCI EM NR USD
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF1.10%
  • IA SectorGlobal Emerging Markets
  • Manager GroupHermes Fund Managers
  • DomicileIreland
  • ISINIE00B3DJ5Q52

Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the Fund is to achieve long-term capital appreciation. The Fund will seek to achieve its objective over a rolling period of any five years, by investing at least 80% in a diversified portfolio of equity securities and equity related securities of, or relating to companies in, or companies that derive a large proportion of their revenues from, global emerging markets. The Fund will invest at least 67% of its assets in companies listed or traded on a Regulated Market worldwide.

Latest news

