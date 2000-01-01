Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the Fund is to achieve long-term capital appreciation. The Fund will seek to achieve its objective over a rolling period of any five years, by investing at least 80% in a diversified portfolio of equity securities and equity related securities of, or relating to companies in, or companies that derive a large proportion of their revenues from, global emerging markets. The Fund will invest at least 67% of its assets in companies listed or traded on a Regulated Market worldwide.