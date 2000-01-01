Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the Fund is to provide long-term capital appreciation. The Fund will seek to achieve its objective over a rolling period of any five years, by investing at least 80% in equity and/or equity-related securities of, or relating to, small and midcapitalisation companies domiciled in the US, or companies that derive a large proportion of their income from US activities, and that the Investment Manager has identified as being, in its view, undervalued. These companies will be listed or traded on a Regulated Market worldwide (primarily in the US or Canada).