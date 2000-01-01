Federated Hermes US Smid Eq F GBP AccH

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History-
  • 3 Year sharpe0.14
  • 3 Year alpha-
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkRussell 2500 NR USD
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.87%
  • IA SectorNorth American Smaller Companies
  • Manager GroupHermes Fund Managers
  • DomicileIreland
  • ISINIE00BBL4VC65

Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the Fund is to provide long-term capital appreciation. The Fund will seek to achieve its objective over a rolling period of any five years, by investing at least 80% in equity and/or equity-related securities of, or relating to, small and midcapitalisation companies domiciled in the US, or companies that derive a large proportion of their income from US activities, and that the Investment Manager has identified as being, in its view, undervalued. These companies will be listed or traded on a Regulated Market worldwide (primarily in the US or Canada).

