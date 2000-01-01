FFSA Asia All-Cap B GBP Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History1.08%
- 3 Year sharpe0.23
- 3 Year alpha-0.65
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkMSCI AC Asia Pac Ex JPN NR EUR
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF1.30%
- IA SectorAsia Pacific Excluding Japan
- Manager GroupFirst State
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00BWNGXB01
Investment Strategy
The Fund aims to achieve long-term capital growth. At least 80% of the net assets of the Fund will be invested in equities issued by companies that are established, operating or have their economic activity mainly in the Asia Pacific region (excluding Japan, including Australasia) and which are listed, traded or dealt in on Regulated Markets worldwide and in equity related instruments listed, traded or dealt in on Regulated Markets worldwide which provide exposure to the Asia Pacific region.