Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to achieve long-term capital growth. At least 80% of the net assets of the Fund will be invested in large and mid-capitalization equities issued by companies that are established, operating or have their economic activity mainly in the Asia Pacific region (excluding Japan, including Australasia) and which are listed, traded or dealt in on Regulated Markets worldwide and in equity-related instruments listed, traded or dealt in on Regulated Markets worldwide which provide exposure to the Asia Pacific region (as defined above).