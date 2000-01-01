FFSA Greater China Growth B GBP Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History1.35%
- 3 Year sharpe0.78
- 3 Year alpha4.71
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkMSCI Golden Dragon NR GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF1.07%
- IA SectorChina/Greater China
- Manager GroupFirst State
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB0033874321
Investment Strategy
The Fund aims to achieve long-term capital growth. The Fund invests in equity and equity-type securities issued by companies established or having a predominant part of their economic activities in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan.