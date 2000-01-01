FFSA Greater China Growth B GBP Acc

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History1.35%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.78
  • 3 Year alpha4.71
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkMSCI Golden Dragon NR GBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF1.07%
  • IA SectorChina/Greater China
  • Manager GroupFirst State
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB0033874321

Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to achieve long-term capital growth. The Fund invests in equity and equity-type securities issued by companies established or having a predominant part of their economic activities in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan.

Latest news

