Together, we've been building better futures for 50 years

Since it was founded in 1969, institutions, individuals and advisers have increasingly looked to Fidelity International for world class investment solutions that help to build better futures for themselves and generations to come. Today, we are trusted to manage client assets of £317.1 billion on behalf of 2.4 million investors in the UK, Continental Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific and South America.

Our five investment trusts are a core part of our offering, providing investors with access to equity markets around the world. Whether you want to invest in the rapidly changing and developing markets of Asia, the well-established markets of Europe and Japan, or closer to home in the UK, we have something to offer you.