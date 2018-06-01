Fidelity
Together, we've been building better futures for 50 years
Since it was founded in 1969, institutions, individuals and advisers have increasingly looked to Fidelity International for world class investment solutions that help to build better futures for themselves and generations to come. Today, we are trusted to manage client assets of £317.1 billion on behalf of 2.4 million investors in the UK, Continental Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific and South America.
Our five investment trusts are a core part of our offering, providing investors with access to equity markets around the world. Whether you want to invest in the rapidly changing and developing markets of Asia, the well-established markets of Europe and Japan, or closer to home in the UK, we have something to offer you.
The company’s objective is to achieve long-term capital growth through investment principally in the stock markets of the Asian Region (excluding Japan). Long-term capital growth of the Company will be measured against the MSCI AC Asia ex Japan Index (expressed in Sterling).
The Company aims to achieve long term growth in both capital and income by predominantly investing in equities (and their related securities) of continental European companies. The Investment Manager will typically focus on larger companies which show good prospects for sustainable long term dividend growth.
The Company will primarily invest in companies which are listed on Japanese stock exchanges with a focus on those companies whose growth prospects are not fully recognised by the market.
The investment objective of the company is to achieve long-term capital growth predominantly through investment in UK listed companies. The company will have a blend of investments in larger, medium and smaller-sized companies and be guided by a contrarian philosophy.
Changing Japan
A lot has changed since I started covering Japanese companies in the early 1990s. Back then domestic firms had relatively low margins and high multiples, but we have seen since an adjustment process that has reversed this situation as valuations have come down yet returns on equity have risen. As a result, from a price/earnings perspective, Japan is now among the most attractively valued major equity markets globally.
Notably, it is also encouraging that we continue to see signs of a change in corporate mindsets with Japanese companies increasingly focusing on greater capital efficiency. Historically, Japanese companies have been good at managing their businesses and profit and loss accounts, but less effective at managing balance sheets. However, improvements are slowly drifting through and share buybacks, for example, are up about 20% year-on-year.