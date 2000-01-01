Fidelity American Growth W-Acc-GBP

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History0.00%
  • 3 Year sharpe1.19
  • 3 Year alpha-0.8
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkS&P 500 NR USD
  • Legal StructureSICAV
  • Fund Size (month end)SICAV
  • OCF1.06%
  • Sector-
  • Manager GroupFidelity
  • DomicileLuxembourg
  • ISINLU1235295885

Investment Strategy

The fund aims to achieve long-term capital growth, principally through a focused portfolio invested in companies having their head office or exercising a predominant part of their activity in the US.

