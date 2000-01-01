Fidelity American Special Sits W Acc

  • Yield History0.67%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.36
  • 3 Year alpha-3.66
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkS&P 500 TR GBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.91%
  • SectorNorth America
  • Manager GroupFidelity
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B89ST706

Investment Strategy

The Fund’s investment objective is to achieve long term capital growth from a portfolio primarily made up of the shares of US companies. The portfolio is likely to have a bias towards medium-sized and smaller companies, although the ACD is not restricted in its choice of company by either size or industry.

