Investment Strategy

The fund aims to increase the value of your investment over a period of 5 years or more by investing at least 70% in equities (and their related securities) of US companies (those domiciled, incorporated or having signiﬁcant business in the US and those which are listed in the US). The manager will, when selecting investments for the Fund and for the purposes of monitoring risk, consider the S&P 500 Index. However, the manager has a wide degree of freedom relative to the index and may take larger, or smaller, positions in companies, and/or may invest outside the index, to take advantage of investment opportunities. This means the fund’s investments and therefore performance may vary signiﬁcantly from the index.