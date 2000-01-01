Fidelity American Y Acc GBP
Fund Info
- Yield History0.38%
- 3 Year sharpe1.24
- 3 Year alpha0.42
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkS&P 500 TR GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF1.17%
- SectorNorth America
- Manager GroupFidelity
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B41C1J80
Investment Strategy
The fund aims to increase the value of your investment over a period of 5 years or more by investing at least 70% in equities (and their related securities) of US companies (those domiciled, incorporated or having signiﬁcant business in the US and those which are listed in the US). The manager will, when selecting investments for the Fund and for the purposes of monitoring risk, consider the S&P 500 Index. However, the manager has a wide degree of freedom relative to the index and may take larger, or smaller, positions in companies, and/or may invest outside the index, to take advantage of investment opportunities. This means the fund’s investments and therefore performance may vary signiﬁcantly from the index.