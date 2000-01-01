Fidelity Asia Focus A-Dis-GBP
Fund Info
- Yield History0.00%
- 3 Year sharpe0.89
- 3 Year alpha2.69
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkMSCI AC Asia Ex Japan NR USD
- Legal StructureSICAV
- Fund Size (month end)SICAV
- OCF1.93%
- SectorAsia Pacific Excluding Japan
- Manager GroupFidelity
- DomicileLuxembourg
- ISINLU0251126107
Investment Strategy
The fund invests principally in equity securities quoted on stock exchanges in Asia excluding Japan. This region includes certain countries considered to be emerging markets. The fund may invest its net assets directly in China A and B Shares.