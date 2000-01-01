Fidelity Asia Pacific Opps W GBP Acc

  • Yield History1.02%
  • 3 Year sharpe1.08
  • 3 Year alpha5.78
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkMSCI AC Asia Pac Ex JPN NR USD
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.90%
  • SectorAsia Pacific Excluding Japan
  • Manager GroupFidelity
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00BQ1SWL90

Investment Strategy

The Fund’s investment objective is to achieve long term capital growth from a portfolio primarily made up of the securities of companies having their head office or exercising a predominant part of their activity in the Asia Pacific region excluding Japan.

