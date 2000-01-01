Fidelity Asia Pacific Opps W GBP Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History1.02%
- 3 Year sharpe1.08
- 3 Year alpha5.78
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkMSCI AC Asia Pac Ex JPN NR USD
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.90%
- SectorAsia Pacific Excluding Japan
- Manager GroupFidelity
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00BQ1SWL90
Investment Strategy
The Fund’s investment objective is to achieve long term capital growth from a portfolio primarily made up of the securities of companies having their head office or exercising a predominant part of their activity in the Asia Pacific region excluding Japan.