Fidelity Asian Dividend W Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History2.46%
- 3 Year sharpe0.99
- 3 Year alpha5.86
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkMSCI AC Asia Pacific ex Japan HDY NR USD
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.90%
- SectorAsia Pacific Excluding Japan
- Manager GroupFidelity
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B8W5LX86
Investment Strategy
The Fund’s investment objective is to achieve a combination of income and long term capital growth from a portfolio made up primarily of the securities of companies in the Asia Pacific region, including ordinary shares, preference shares, convertibles and fixed interest securities.